IPL tournament 2025 under review as India-Pakistan tensions escalate: Report 

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reassess the situation before making a final decision on the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to concerns regarding security. The 58th league match of the IPL 2025, scheduled between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 8), was called off after 10.1 overs of play in the first half, as a precautionary measure following air raid alerts in nearby Indian cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

In accordance with a report from news agency Reuters, the Indian cricket board is contemplating the possibility of suspending the IPL T20 tournament due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In response to the match suspension in Dharamsala, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal informed the media that the league organizers are currently awaiting guidance from the government before making a decision regarding the continuation of the league.

As per reports from the news agency PTI, a BCCI meeting was held to address security concerns raised by foreign players participating in the tournament. “We didn’t have an emergency meeting yesterday. The day has just started, we will assess the situation and take a call on the IPL over the course of the day,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

However, Friday’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played as per schedule.