Iran President invites PM Modi for funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei, say sources

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sources told India Today TV.

The funeral rites for Khamenei will begin on July 4 and conclude with his burial in the holy northeastern city of Mashhad, his hometown, on July 9. State media has also announced that ceremonies will be held in Qom, another holy city located south of Tehran, on July 7.

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Khamenei, who served as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic for 36 years, was killed on February 28 during the first day of Israeli and US airstrikes on Tehran. His death sparked months of speculation over the timing of his funeral.

Under Islamic law, the dead are generally required to be buried as soon as possible, ideally within a day of death. However, exceptions can be made during extraordinary circumstances, including times of war. Reports initially suggested that Khamenei could be buried by the end of June before state media confirmed that the funeral would take place in July.

The funeral is expected to draw nearly 20 million mourners across Tehran, Mashhad and Qom. Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are also expected to attend the ceremonies. If the projected turnout materialises, it could surpass the estimated 10 million people who attended the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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Following Khamenei’s death, his 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, assumed the position of Supreme Leader on March 8. However, questions have continued to surround his health and whereabouts. Several senior US officials, including Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, have claimed that he is in a coma.

The developments come after Iran and the United States agreed to a peace deal following months of conflict that destabilised West Asia and contributed to a global fuel and energy crunch. President Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump separately signed digital memorandums of understanding, while long-term peace talks between the two countries continue in Switzerland.