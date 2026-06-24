'Avoid all non-essential travel': Indian Embassy eases travel advisory to Iran, urges caution

Even as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia show signs of progress, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is not ready to call it settled. On Wednesday, the Embassy issued a revised security advisory urging Indian nationals to continue avoiding non-essential travel to Iran, citing the situation it continues to monitor closely.

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What the advisory says

"The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In light of recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation, the Embassy wishes to issue the following revised advisory for Indian nationals contemplating travel to Iran. Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," the Embassy wrote on X.

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For those already in the country, or those who must travel for unavoidable functional reasons, the guidance is one of heightened caution rather than avoidance. "Indian citizens presently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel to Iran for unavoidable functional reasons, are advised to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness. They are further advised to closely follow local developments through credible sources of information and to comply with all instructions issued by the local authorities," it wrote.

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Registration and emergency contacts

The Embassy strongly urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran, as well as those arriving, to register their details at the earliest opportunity. "All Indian nationals currently in Iran, and those arriving in Iran, are strongly advised to register their particulars with the Embassy of India, Tehran, at the earliest opportunity. They are also advised to regularly monitor the Embassy's official website and social media platforms for updates and any further advisories that may be issued," it said.

For emergencies, the Embassy listed four mobile numbers, +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, and +989932179359, along with an email address, cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

The diplomatic backdrop

This update lands right after the first round of technical talks wrapped up under a memorandum of understanding meant to de-escalate the broader US-Iran standoff in West Asia. Both countries have signed on to set up a High-Level Committee and chart a 60-day path toward a more lasting agreement.