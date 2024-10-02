Israel-Iran conflict: Here is a summary of events, key developments during Oct 1 attacks

As tensions escalate in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, a series of dramatic events unfolded on Tuesday, heightening fears of a broader regional war.

The day began with an attack on Israeli territory, followed by an aggressive military response from Israel aimed at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. With both nations engaging in military actions and heated arguments, the situation remains unstable, drawing international attention and concern.

Here’s a summary of the key developments from Tuesday that marked a significant turn in hostilities.

- Israeli aiirstrikes in Beirut: In the early hours of Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah sites in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Israeli military issued multiple evacuation orders for buildings in the area.

- Iranian missile barrage: The strikes followed a significant escalation, as Iran fired over 180 ballistic missiles at various targets across Israel on Tuesday, marking a dramatic intensification of hostilities.

- Israeli response, warning: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at a security cabinet meeting, “Iran made a big mistake tonight – and it will pay for it.” The Israeli military described the missile attack as a “serious attack” and pledged that there would be consequences.

- Casualties and damage: While no injuries were reported in Israel from the missile attacks, one individual was killed in the occupied West Bank. Reports indicated missiles had fallen in Ramallah.

- Iran's stance: Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, declared that Iran's missile action was “concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation.” He urged Israel’s allies to restrain their actions rather than escalate tensions.

- Leadership orders: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, was reported to have ordered the missile strikes against Israel, with senior officials stating that Tehran is prepared for any potential retaliation.

- UN defence: The Iranian mission to the United Nations defended the missile launches, labelling them a response to “terrorist acts” committed by Israel.

- US military involvement: US destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran, according to US defence officials. British Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed that British forces contributed to efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.

- Violence in Jaffa: Earlier on Tuesday, a shooting and knife attack in Jaffa resulted in six fatalities and ten injuries. The assailants, armed with an assault rifle and a knife, targeted civilians shortly before Iran's missile launch, with five of the injured reported in serious condition. CCTV footage captured the attackers emerging from a train to carry out the assault.