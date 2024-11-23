ISRO in talks with stakeholders for cutting-edge microgravity research projects, says S Somanath

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently in discussions with key stakeholders to explore opportunities in microgravity research, a field that could support vaccine development and diagnostic technologies, said S Somanath, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO. Somnath indicated that the space agency is engaging with pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organisations, and research institutions to collaborate on these projects.

Related Articles

“We are in talks with several stakeholders to explore the potential of space-based experiments, particularly in the area of microgravity research. This field holds significant promise for advancing medical research, and our goal is to bring together the expertise and resources necessary to make these projects a reality,” he said. He was speaking at the Raksha Summit 2024, an event that highlighted the increasing use of data science and technology in the health sector.

Microgravity, which can only be replicated in space, has been shown to alter biological processes, offering a distinct environment for developing vaccines and diagnostic tools. ISRO’s ongoing initiatives aim to explore these possibilities, with a focus on supporting vaccine research and improving medical diagnostics. “The conditions in space can lead to insights into how biological processes occur, and we believe this will help us better understand healthcare challenges,” Somanath added. “By utilising space to conduct these experiments, we can potentially develop vaccines and treatments at a faster pace and with greater precision.”

ISRO has long been involved in space exploration, with recognition for its achievements in satellite launches and interplanetary missions. However, Somanath emphasised the importance of expanding ISRO’s efforts to address challenges on Earth, particularly in the field of healthcare.

India faces substantial challenges in providing healthcare to its large population of over 160 crore people, with rural areas remaining a critical focus for development. Somanath highlighted these challenges and outlined the agency's contributions to improving healthcare delivery across the country, particularly in rural and remote areas.

He emphasised that migration to cities and the growth of urban centres, while offering promise, must be complemented by strategic healthcare infrastructure. As the economy grows, healthcare in India must evolve to cater to both rural and urban populations, with a particular focus on providing accessible diagnostics and treatment to those in underserved areas.

One of the major hurdles for India’s healthcare system is the lack of comprehensive health data. Somanath pointed out that efforts are being made to collect and maintain a national health database, with large-scale genomic studies underway, albeit at a slow pace. These efforts aim to provide valuable insights into the nation’s health trends and support better-targeted interventions.

"Understanding the spread of infectious diseases and having access to real-time health data across the country is essential for effective healthcare delivery. This will become increasingly important as we address both communicable and non-communicable diseases," Somanath noted.

A key area of focus for the government has been telemedicine, particularly in rural areas where access to healthcare remains a major issue. ISRO’s telemedicine programme, which began years ago, has played a role in bridging the gap between rural health institutions and expert hospitals in urban centres. "While telemedicine services today often rely on digital networks, satellite connectivity continues to be crucial in remote and border regions, where internet access remains limited. This technology will continue to be vital in expanding healthcare reach to remote populations," Somanath explained.

In addition to telemedicine, there is growing research into miniaturised diagnostic equipment that could make healthcare more accessible, especially for rural populations. Institutions like the Indian Institute of Science are developing diagnostic tools capable of testing blood samples and diagnosing multiple diseases quickly and cost-effectively, he said. This research could play a role in addressing large-scale healthcare needs, particularly in the context of pandemics and widespread infectious diseases.

"Today’s hospitals are complex systems, relying on sophisticated medical technologies. However, most of the equipment used in hospitals is not manufactured in India, even though much of it could be locally designed and produced. This is an area where we have potential for improvement. If we could replicate the success of our space sector in localising production, we could reduce costs and spur innovation in healthcare technology," said Somanath.

Techniques developed for space missions have led to advances in medical technology, such as CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) methods in microgravity, titanium and ceramics for medical implants, and diagnostic tools. Somanath highlighted that pooling health and genomics data into common databases could enable AI-driven insights into healthcare requirements and interventions, especially in underserved regions.

Somanath said that by applying space research protocols to emergency healthcare and engaging with organisations like the Association of Healthcare Providers of India, ISRO has laid the groundwork for future healthcare solutions. "We have contributed to the development of advanced medical technologies, such as intelligent prosthetic limbs and a left ventricular assist device for heart patients. These innovations showcase the potential of engineering and medicine working together to improve lives," Somanath concluded.