ISRO's plans for base on Mars & Moon gets big boost, launches India's first analog space mission in Leh

Ladakh’s dry climate, high elevation, and rugged terrain closely resemble the conditions on Mars and the Moon, making it suitable for analog research. (Photo credit: ISRO) Ladakh’s dry climate, high elevation, and rugged terrain closely resemble the conditions on Mars and the Moon, making it suitable for analog research. (Photo credit: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 1 launched India’s first analog space mission in Leh. The initiative, spearheaded by ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Centre, is developed in collaboration with AAKA Space Studio, the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and is supported by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. 

The mission aims to replicate life in an interplanetary habitat and to tackle the challenges of setting up a base station beyond Earth. 

In a post on X (formally twitter), ISRO wrote, “India’s first analog space mission kicks off in Leh! This collaborative effort by the Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to address the challenges of establishing a base beyond Earth.” 

The mission represents a significant step in simulating conditions akin to those on Mars and the Moon. Ladakh’s extreme isolation, harsh climate, and unique geography make it an ideal location for mimicking the difficulties astronauts would encounter on these celestial bodies. The data collected will aid in India’s Gaganyaan program and future space exploration endeavors. 

Ladakh’s dry climate, high elevation, and rugged terrain closely resemble the conditions on Mars and the Moon, making it suitable for analog research. The concept of using Ladakh for space research was initially proposed by Aloke Kumar, a leading Indian scientist. 

NASA defines analog missions as field tests in environments on Earth that replicate extreme space conditions. These missions enable scientists and engineers to assess how humans, robots and technology might perform under space-like conditions. 

According to NASA, “NASA engineers and scientists collaborate with government agencies, academia, and industry to define requirements for testing in harsh environments before they are deployed in space.”  

These tests cover various aspects, including new technologies, robotic systems, vehicles, habitats, communications, power generation, mobility, infrastructure, and storage. 

Additionally, these missions examine behavioural factors such as isolation, team dynamics, and confinement, which are critical for NASA’s preparations for deep-space missions to asteroids and Mars. Test sites for these missions are diverse, encompassing oceans, deserts, and volcanic terrains that mirror the challenges of space exploration. 

Published on: Nov 01, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
