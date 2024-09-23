'Itna sannata kyon hai bhai': Sanjay Singh mocks BJP as Kejriwal takes direct aim at RSS in fiery Jantar Mantar rally

A day after former chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal trained his guns at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked the organisation whether it agreed with the ruling BJP's policies of using 'central agencies' to target Opposition leaders, today the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh took a fresh jibe at the BJP.

Singh on Monday tore into the BJP and said that ever since Kejriwal took the battle to the RSS tents, there has been 'considerable silence' from the BJP. He further, in a bid to taunt the BJP, used the famous dialogue from the Hindi film Sholay, where AK Hangal is seen asking: "Itna sannata kyon hai bhai? (Why is there such silence?)"

“RSS that calls itself patriotic and nationalist was asked five questions related to principles, values, and truth,” Singh further said. He also added that where people are reluctant to leave the job of a peon, Kejriwal had shown mettle and honesty by stepping down from the CM chair not once but twice.

"People are not willing to give up a job as a peon, yet Kejriwal resigned after just 49 days as chief minister because it was a matter of principles. He came out of jail and stepped down because it was about integrity,” Singh said.

In his first public gathering, ‘Janata Ki Adalat’, after stepping down as Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal directly challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with five pointed questions. Addressing the crowd at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal asked, "With all due respect, I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat ji five questions: Is it right for Modi ji to destabilise governments and break apart political parties using threats of ED and CBI? And what about Modi ji inducting leaders he once labelled as corrupt into his own party—do you endorse such politics?"

