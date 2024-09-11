It's real dangal in Haryana: AAP sets up 3-way contest in Julana, fields ex-wrestler Kavita Dalal against Vinesh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded former wrestler Kavita Dalal against the Congress' Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind. With Dalal in the fray, it will be wrestler vs wrestler vs captain in Julana. According to reports, Dalal is the first female professional wrestler of Indian nationality to wrestle in WWE.

The BJP has fielded Capt Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, against Vinesh Phogat. Bairagi is currently the vice president of Haryana BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and co-convenor of the BJP Sports cell.

The Julana assembly segment drew attention after the Congress fielded Olympian wrestler Phogat from this Jat-dominated constituency. Though the wrestler hails from Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, her in-laws' hometown is Julana. Bakhta Khera village in Julana is the native village of her husband Somvir Rathee.

The AAP today released another list of 21 candidates for Haryana. Raj Kaur Gill has been fielded by the AAP from the Ambala Cantonment seat while Sunil Bindal is in the fray from Karnal. Nishant Anand will contest the polls from Gurugram. The AAP's first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana polls was released on Monday as its seat-sharing talks with the Congress collapsed.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far declared 61 candidates for the polls. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5. The Congress and the AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi while they fought the election separately in Punjab. The Congress had given one seat to the AAP in the general election in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully. In the 2019 Haryana polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but failed to win a single seat.

(With inputs from PTI)