Jagan Mohan Reddy Party's central office demolished in alleged illegal construction dispute

On Saturday morning, the under-construction central office of the YSR Congress Party in Tadepalli, Guntur district, met a swift and forceful end as municipal authorities carried out its demolition, citing unauthorised building activities.

The Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) initiated the demolition process at 5:30 a.m., employing heavy machinery like excavators and bulldozers to raze the structure to the ground. The move came following an enforcement notice from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), accusing the opposition party of constructing the office unlawfully.

The YSRCP had taken legal action on Friday by approaching the High Court to challenge the CRDA's directives. A party representative contended that the court had mandated a cessation of all demolition operations, with the information duly communicated to the CRDA Commissioner through the party's legal counsel.

CRDA and MTMC officials stated that the disputed construction site encroached upon land belonging to the irrigation department. Allegations surfaced that the land, previously designated for a boatyard, was reportedly leased at a nominal fee during the tenure of the YSRCP-led government under Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Furthermore, accusations emerged accusing the project of proceeding without securing the requisite approvals from the CRDA and MTMC regulatory bodies.

Reacting to the demolition, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the actions of the TDP-led administration, labeling it as a politically motivated vendetta. In a statement posted on social media platform 'X,' Reddy denounced Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's governance style, decrying the forceful dismantling of the YSRCP's central office as a dictatorial act that flouted the High Court's directives.

Reddy asserted that Naidu's actions conveyed a message about the government's approach for the subsequent five years, emphasizing that the YSRCP would steadfastly oppose such intimidatory tactics and vowed to champion the cause of the people. He called upon all democratic factions across the nation to denounce what he described as Naidu's authoritarian conduct.

