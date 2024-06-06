'Jaldi kariye': Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu urge PM Modi to hasten govt formation process

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the government formation process.

"Jaldi kariye (act fast)," Nitish Kumar reportedly told the Prime Minister during a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi, held a day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

India Today citing sources claimed that both Kumar and Naidu emphasized the need for swift action in establishing the new government. The BJP-led NDA, which secured 292 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, convened in Delhi to review the election outcomes and strategize the formation of the next government.

The alliance partners unanimously endorsed Narendra Modi as their leader, with a proposal signed by 21 NDA members formalizing the decision.

Modi, along with Amit Shah, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, were present at the meeting. Modi is expected to be sworn in for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister on June 8.

The election results saw the BJP winning 240 Lok Sabha seats, falling short of a majority. However, with the support of its allies, the NDA managed to secure 292 seats in total.

The TDP won 16 of the 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the JDU claimed 12 of the 40 seats in Bihar.

All eyes were on Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu during the NDA meeting, given their potential influence in the government formation. Naidu, ahead of the meeting, reiterated TDP's commitment to the NDA, stating, "We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything, we will report to you."

Naidu asserted his party is part of the NDA. "How can we contest elections if we are not a part of the NDA? We fought this collectively. I don't know why you have a doubt," he said.