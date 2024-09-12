Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Congress releases fourth list of five candidates

As the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are round the corner, the Congress on Wednesday released its fourth candidate list. The list has the names of five candidates, which notably include JKPCC working president Tara Chand, who is filed from Chhamb.

With the fourth list out, the party has now announced 39 candidates from its end for the state's polls.

After settling on a strategy for seat distribution, the National Conference and the Congress will compete for 51 and 32 seats, respectively. On a few seats, there will be a friendly competition.



In addition to Chand, the party had Nizamuddin Bhat from Bandipora, Bushan Dogra from Suchetgarh (SC), Ashok Bhagat from Akhnoor (SC), and Mir Iqbal from Baramulla on their ticket.



The Congress unveiled its second list of six candidates for the next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Tariq Hameed Karra, the leader of the JKPCC, from Central Shalteng, is one of the candidates.



The party had announced nine candidates up until that point.



The Congress unveiled its third list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Monday.



Three rounds of the elections in Jammu & Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1. These phases will be followed by the counting of votes on October 8.

(With PTI inputs)