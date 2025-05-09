Jammu goes dark again as sirens blare, Pakistan resumes heavy shelling in Rajouri, Poonch

Amid high tension between India and Pakistan, power blackout returned to Jammu on Friday, triggering panic as sirens echoed across the city.

The disruption followed intense ceasefire violations by Pakistan, which resorted to heavy shelling in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch late Thursday evening.

Pakistan on Thursday escalated hostilities by launching coordinated drone and air strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border. Targets included Indian military posts and civilian infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat. Kamikaze drones were reportedly dropped on Jaisalmer, and one was intercepted near Sir Creek.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched a retaliatory operation. The Indian Navy carried out targeted strikes in the Arabian Sea, hitting high-value military assets across the border.

Officials described India’s response as “measured but matching,” in line with the government’s earlier statement that it would respond “in the same domain and with the same intensity.”

Thursday’s escalation came hours after Pakistan’s failed attempt to strike 15 Indian cities using missiles and drones, which were successfully intercepted by India’s S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence system.

As of Friday morning, the ground situation remained tense. Residents in Jammu reported loud blasts, blackout conditions, and the sound of fighter jets overhead. Emergency services have been put on high alert.