‘Hero we held on to’: S-400 defends India after US warned against buying it

India’s Russian-made S-400 air defence system, dubbed Sudarshan Chakra, intercepted multiple drones and missiles fired toward military installations across four states on Thursday, neutralising incoming threats with precision.

The successful operation came despite years of sustained US pressure urging India to cancel the system’s purchase.

Under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the United States had warned of potential sanctions on India for proceeding with the multi-billion dollar deal with Russia. Washington pushed for alternatives like the Patriot and THAAD systems, arguing that Russian hardware could compromise defence interoperability between the two countries.

India stood firm. Officials maintained that no foreign law could dictate India’s defence decisions, especially given the persistent threats from Pakistan and China. The S-400, with its superior tracking, range, and multi-target capabilities, was deemed critical to safeguarding Indian airspace.

Deliveries for the S-400 began in late 2021. The system was swiftly deployed and integrated into India’s multi-layered air defence network. In this week’s escalation, as Pakistani drones and missiles targeted at least 15 Indian cities, the S-400 was activated and successfully intercepted the incoming projectiles. No damage or casualties were reported, underlining the system’s operational value.

What had once been a flashpoint in India-US ties has now become a visible symbol of India’s strategic autonomy. India managed the fallout through high-level diplomatic engagement—emphasising its commitment to deepening ties with the US, while maintaining the right to diversify its defence portfolio.

The Biden administration, while maintaining its CAATSA framework, has so far held back on imposing sanctions. Many in the US Congress have argued in favour of a waiver, citing India’s role in Indo-Pacific stability and its importance in countering China.

For India, the Sudarshan Chakra has now moved beyond procurement politics. It is now a tested, operational shield.