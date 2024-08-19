Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF Officer killed in terrorist ambush in Udhampur

A CRPF officer lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday. According to India Today, the CRPF inspector was leading his team to inspect the progress of a post being prepared for a CRPF battalion when they were ambushed by terrorists.

The CRPF officer was killed after being struck by a terrorist's bullet, sources confirmed.

The post where the incident occurred is about eight kilometers from the police post in the Dudu area of Udhampur. It was being set up as part of new anti-terror measures in the hilly regions of Jammu.

Recently, the Jammu region has seen more terrorist activity. In July, four Army personnel, including an officer, and a police officer were killed in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district. The attack was claimed by 'Kashmir Tigers,' a group linked to the Pakistan-backed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed on July 8 when terrorists ambushed an Army convoy in Kathua district. Several others were injured in the attack. Before that, security forces had killed six terrorists in two separate gunfights in Kulgam district on July 6, resulting in the loss of two soldiers' lives.