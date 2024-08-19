scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF Officer killed in terrorist ambush in Udhampur

Feedback

Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF Officer killed in terrorist ambush in Udhampur

The CRPF officer was killed after being struck by a terrorist's bullet, sources confirmed.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The CRPF officer was killed after being struck by a terrorist's bullet The CRPF officer was killed after being struck by a terrorist's bullet

A CRPF officer lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday. According to India Today, the CRPF inspector was leading his team to inspect the progress of a post being prepared for a CRPF battalion when they were ambushed by terrorists.

The CRPF officer was killed after being struck by a terrorist's bullet, sources confirmed.

The post where the incident occurred is about eight kilometers from the police post in the Dudu area of Udhampur. It was being set up as part of new anti-terror measures in the hilly regions of Jammu.

Recently, the Jammu region has seen more terrorist activity. In July, four Army personnel, including an officer, and a police officer were killed in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district. The attack was claimed by 'Kashmir Tigers,' a group linked to the Pakistan-backed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed on July 8 when terrorists ambushed an Army convoy in Kathua district. Several others were injured in the attack. Before that, security forces had killed six terrorists in two separate gunfights in Kulgam district on July 6, resulting in the loss of two soldiers' lives.

Published on: Aug 19, 2024, 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement