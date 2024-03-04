Jamnagar Airport sees surge in traffic due to Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Jamnagar Airport has witnessed a surge in air traffic from February 26, due to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A senior official informed that the airport processed around 4,500 passengers between February 26 and March 3.

"From February 26 to March 3, we have handled 4,500 passengers in arrival as well as departure," Jamnagar Airport Director DK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The airport also recorded 350 domestic and 86 international flight movements during this period. During this period, 164 international passengers arrived at the Jamnagar airport, Singh added.

Related Articles

High-profile guests, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, and several former Prime Ministers, landed at the airport for the celebrations. Indian stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal also attended the event.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) gave permission for the airport to handle international flights from February 26 to March 6. The AAI also enlarged the passenger building from 475 sq m to 900 sq m, which can accommodate 360 passengers.

Moreover, 35 housekeeping staff were added to the existing 16 and the state government doubled the number of security personnel from 35 to 70. "Being a small airport, we are having a historical moment as we are serving international flights since February 26, with CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) clearance," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Centre's Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Home Affairs collaborated to establish a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facility at the airport.

The three-day pre-wedding bash, which started on Friday, saw a host of celebrities and business tycoons at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar. The event featured a special drone show and a performance by pop star Rihanna, among other highlights.

Diljit Dosanjh took the stage on the second night. For the closing night, Akon, Sukhbir and Harry Sandhu performed at the Vantara Niwas. The pre-wedding bash ended with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Hastakshar' (signing) ceremony held at the Jamnagar Township Temple complex on Sunday.