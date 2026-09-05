Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Japan’s F-2A fighters arrive in India as Veer Guardian 2026 air-combat exercise begins in Jodhpur

Japan’s F-2A fighters arrive in India as Veer Guardian 2026 air-combat exercise begins in Jodhpur

The exercise comes against the backdrop of steadily expanding India-Japan defence cooperation. Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited India in August and held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 9:37 PM IST
Japan’s F-2A fighters arrive in India as Veer Guardian 2026 air-combat exercise begins in JodhpurIndia and Japan are set to deepen their air-combat cooperation

India and Japan are set to deepen their air-combat cooperation as a Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) contingent arrived in Jodhpur ahead of Exercise Veer Guardian 2026, according to ANI.

The arrival marks an important step in the expanding defence partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo, with the bilateral exercise aimed at strengthening interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding between the two air forces.

Advertisement

Two JASDF C-2 aircraft land in Jodhpur

According to an X post by the Indian Air Force, two JASDF C-2 transport aircraft landed at Air Force Station Jodhpur, bringing the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the exercise.

READ THIS: IAF tests Khagantak-243: The indigenous weapon built to cut import dependence

The IAF said in its X post: “EXERCISE VEER GUARDIAN 26 Ex Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between #IndianAirForce and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from 09 Sep to 22 Sep 26. Two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the Exercise.”

The IAF further said, “The exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding, reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan,” as quoted by ANI.

Advertisement

Focus on tactical proficiency

The Japanese side has also outlined the operational objectives of the exercise. According to a prior release by the JASDF, Veer Guardian 2026 will focus on improving the tactical proficiency of participating units and deepening mutual understanding between the two air forces.

The training will include air-combat manoeuvring, ANI reported, giving personnel from both countries an opportunity to train together in complex operational scenarios.

Japan to deploy F-2A fighter aircraft

Japan is participating with three F-2A fighter aircraft from the 8th Air Wing at Tsuiki Air Base, along with approximately 110 personnel, according to the JASDF.

DON'T MISS: Less than $1 per tonne-km: Bengaluru startup announces autonomous seaplane to cut cargo costs

Advertisement

The deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to India is expected to provide both air forces with an opportunity to exchange operational experience and enhance their ability to operate alongside each other.

JASDF chief highlights trust-building

JASDF Chief of Staff Takehiro Morita also highlighted the significance of the exercise.

“It will be a great opportunity to further deepen mutual understanding and relationship of trust,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

The exercise is expected to further strengthen institutional and operational links between the Indian Air Force and JASDF.

India-Japan defence cooperation expands

The deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to India is expected to provide both air forces with an opportunity to exchange operational experience and enhance their ability to operate alongside each other.

JASDF chief highlights trust-building

JASDF Chief of Staff Takehiro Morita also highlighted the significance of the exercise.

“It will be a great opportunity to further deepen mutual understanding and relationship of trust,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

The exercise is expected to further strengthen institutional and operational links between the Indian Air Force and JASDF.

India-Japan defence cooperation expands

The exercise comes against the backdrop of steadily expanding India-Japan defence cooperation. Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited India in August and held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Advertisement

During their discussions, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation across key areas, including maritime security and the Indo-Pacific.

Both ministers also reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the regional and international security environment amid ongoing global tensions.

ALSO READ: India’s aerospace push gains momentum as Mahindra Aerostructures bags new Airbus A320 contract

Veer Guardian strengthens Indo-Pacific defence partnership

The two countries welcomed the continued strengthening of defence cooperation between their ministries and armed forces under the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which they regard as an important pillar for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Veer Guardian 2026 therefore represents more than a routine bilateral air exercise. The deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to India provides an opportunity for both forces to train together, exchange operational experience and enhance their ability to work alongside each other in complex air-combat scenarios.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 5, 2026 9:37 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more