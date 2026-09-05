Japan’s F-2A fighters arrive in India as Veer Guardian 2026 air-combat exercise begins in Jodhpur

Two JASDF C-2 aircraft land in Jodhpur

According to an X post by the Indian Air Force, two JASDF C-2 transport aircraft landed at Air Force Station Jodhpur, bringing the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the exercise.

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The IAF said in its X post: “EXERCISE VEER GUARDIAN 26 Ex Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between #IndianAirForce and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from 09 Sep to 22 Sep 26. Two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the Exercise.”

EXERCISE VEER GUARDIAN 26



Ex Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between #IndianAirForce and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from 09 Sep to 22 Sep 26.



Two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese… pic.twitter.com/X1VXUTTfiG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 5, 2026

The IAF further said, “The exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding, reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan,” as quoted by ANI.

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Focus on tactical proficiency

The Japanese side has also outlined the operational objectives of the exercise. According to a prior release by the JASDF, Veer Guardian 2026 will focus on improving the tactical proficiency of participating units and deepening mutual understanding between the two air forces.

The training will include air-combat manoeuvring, ANI reported, giving personnel from both countries an opportunity to train together in complex operational scenarios.

Japan to deploy F-2A fighter aircraft

Japan is participating with three F-2A fighter aircraft from the 8th Air Wing at Tsuiki Air Base, along with approximately 110 personnel, according to the JASDF.

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The deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to India is expected to provide both air forces with an opportunity to exchange operational experience and enhance their ability to operate alongside each other.

JASDF chief highlights trust-building

JASDF Chief of Staff Takehiro Morita also highlighted the significance of the exercise.

“It will be a great opportunity to further deepen mutual understanding and relationship of trust,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

The exercise is expected to further strengthen institutional and operational links between the Indian Air Force and JASDF.

India-Japan defence cooperation expands

The deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to India is expected to provide both air forces with an opportunity to exchange operational experience and enhance their ability to operate alongside each other.

JASDF chief highlights trust-building

JASDF Chief of Staff Takehiro Morita also highlighted the significance of the exercise.

“It will be a great opportunity to further deepen mutual understanding and relationship of trust,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

The exercise is expected to further strengthen institutional and operational links between the Indian Air Force and JASDF.

India-Japan defence cooperation expands

The exercise comes against the backdrop of steadily expanding India-Japan defence cooperation. Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited India in August and held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

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During their discussions, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation across key areas, including maritime security and the Indo-Pacific.

Both ministers also reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the regional and international security environment amid ongoing global tensions.

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Veer Guardian strengthens Indo-Pacific defence partnership

The two countries welcomed the continued strengthening of defence cooperation between their ministries and armed forces under the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which they regard as an important pillar for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Veer Guardian 2026 therefore represents more than a routine bilateral air exercise. The deployment of Japanese fighter aircraft to India provides an opportunity for both forces to train together, exchange operational experience and enhance their ability to work alongside each other in complex air-combat scenarios.