PM Modi rides Delhi metro, interacts with passengers ahead of SRCC centenary event

READ THIS: PM Modi to join Shri Ram College of Commerce centenary celebrations on Teachers’ Day

The journey comes as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend an event marking 100 years of Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of Delhi University’s prominent institutions. The centenary celebrations are expected to highlight the college’s contribution to education, commerce and the development of young professionals over the decades.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled by the Delhi Metro today as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the college's centenary celebrations.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/AVqtS38z6P — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

During his metro ride, Modi was seen engaging in conversations with passengers. The informal interaction offered commuters an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister during their regular journey. The visuals of the Prime Minister travelling in a public transport system were widely shared on social media, according to ANI.

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SRCC, located in Delhi, has built a strong reputation for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in commerce, economics and related fields. Over the years, the institution has produced professionals, entrepreneurs, academics and public figures across various sectors.

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The Prime Minister’s participation in the centenary celebrations is expected to focus attention on the role of educational institutions in shaping India’s youth and supporting the country’s economic and social development.