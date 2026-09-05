Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
PM Modi rides Delhi metro, interacts with passengers ahead of SRCC centenary event

PM Modi rides Delhi metro, interacts with passengers ahead of SRCC centenary event

The journey comes as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend an event marking 100 years of Shri Ram College of Commerce

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 8:21 PM IST
PM Modi rides Delhi metro, interacts with passengers ahead of SRCC centenary eventPrime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro on Saturday as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro on Saturday as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the college’s centenary celebrations, according to ANI, citing Doordarshan (DD).

The Prime Minister’s metro journey drew attention as he travelled alongside members of the public. Visuals showed Modi seated inside a metro coach and interacting with passengers during the journey. Several commuters, including children and families, were seen around him.

Advertisement

READ THIS: PM Modi to join Shri Ram College of Commerce centenary celebrations on Teachers’ Day

The journey comes as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend an event marking 100 years of Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of Delhi University’s prominent institutions. The centenary celebrations are expected to highlight the college’s contribution to education, commerce and the development of young professionals over the decades.

During his metro ride, Modi was seen engaging in conversations with passengers. The informal interaction offered commuters an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister during their regular journey. The visuals of the Prime Minister travelling in a public transport system were widely shared on social media, according to ANI.

Advertisement

SRCC, located in Delhi, has built a strong reputation for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in commerce, economics and related fields. Over the years, the institution has produced professionals, entrepreneurs, academics and public figures across various sectors.

ALSO READ: National Teachers Award 2026: Assam teacher’s unique initiative helps mothers learn literacy, digital payments

The Prime Minister’s participation in the centenary celebrations is expected to focus attention on the role of educational institutions in shaping India’s youth and supporting the country’s economic and social development.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 5, 2026 8:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more