Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed jhalmuri with NDA allies during a meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday, over a month after the snack went viral during his West Bengal campaign.

"During the NDA meeting held today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi enjoyed Jhal Muri with the leaders of allied parties," the BJP posted on X.

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The gathering was held to mark the NDA government's completion of 12 years in office and Modi becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister. Leaders of the BJP and its alliance partners attended the meeting.

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The jhalmuri appearance carried added significance because the Bengali street snack had emerged as an unlikely political talking point during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign earlier this year.

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In April this year, Modi made an unscheduled stop at a roadside jhalmuri stall in Jhargram while campaigning in West Bengal. He chatted with the vendor, paid for the snack and later shared the moment on social media.

The video quickly went viral, crossing 100 million views on Instagram within 24 hours and drawing widespread attention online. The clip also generated nearly 90 million views on Facebook, turning the snack into one of the unexpected symbols of the election season.

The viral moment triggered a surge in interest in jhalmuri, with Google searches for the snack reaching their highest level in 22 years. The stop came during a hectic campaign schedule that included rallies in Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

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The BJP went on to win all four Assembly seats in Jhargram and secured a sweeping victory in West Bengal, winning 208 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.

Wednesday's NDA meeting was convened as Modi crossed the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected prime minister, surpassing the record held by Jawaharlal Nehru.

With jhalmuri back on the menu at Bharat Mandapam, the snack that became a viral campaign sensation once again found itself at the centre of a major political event.

