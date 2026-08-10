Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Jharkhand students to march to state assembly as talks with govt fails

Jharkhand students to march to state assembly as talks with govt fails

Jharkhand students protest: The protesters will march peacefully from the Old Assembly Ground to the new Assembly building, with supporters from across Jharkhand extending moral support.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 8:50 AM IST
Jharkhand students to march to state assembly as talks with govt failsJharkhand students protest: Three rounds of talks have failed

Jharkhand students protest: Students protesting alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations will march to the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi today after talks with the Hemant Soren government failed to break the deadlock.

The protest, which entered its 17th day, centres on demands for cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level examination and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities. The government has rejected the CBI demand, saying the JSSC-CGL examination was conducted under High Court and Supreme Court monitoring.

Advertisement

Student leader Sanjay Mehta said three rounds of talks had failed to resolve all demands. The protesters will march peacefully from the Old Assembly Ground to the new Assembly building, with supporters from across Jharkhand extending moral support. Six students are on indefinite hunger strike.

Students have also demanded acceptance of their proposed examination reform model and adherence to their suggested recruitment calendar. They rejected the government's claim that 98 per cent of their demands had been accepted, saying the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 examinations they wanted scrapped.

MUST READ | Jharkhand exam row: Govt mulls cancelling exams, 3 PSC members resign; students hold firm

The government said it had agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination and proposed an Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged financial irregularities in the JPSC examination. It also announced a fast-track court mechanism, expert and judicial panels to examine the JSSC-CGL issue, and a portal for students' suggestions on examination reforms.

Advertisement

Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar urged students to withdraw the agitation and continue negotiations. Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured students that those responsible for irregularities would face strict action, while Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar appealed for dialogue.

The march comes amid heightened security in Ranchi. Prohibitory orders are in force within 750 metres of the Vidhan Sabha from August 6 to 12, between 6 am and 10 pm. Police said barricades and additional deployment have been arranged and urged protesters to remain peaceful.

The protest has also coincided with the resignation of three JPSC members on Sunday. Their resignations followed CID summons in connection with allegations including paper leaks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more