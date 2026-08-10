Planning a Sri Lanka trip from India? IRCTC’s 6-day Ramayana tour starts at ₹59,950 — here’s what you get

How much does the Sri Lanka package cost?

The fare depends on the room arrangement:

Single occupancy: ₹81,100 per person

Double occupancy: ₹60,500 per person

Triple occupancy: ₹59,950 per person

Child with bed (5-11 years): ₹46,000

Child without bed (2-11 years): ₹41,700

The package document says: “Hurry-Limited Seats!”

Infant charges for children below two years will be additional and have to be paid at the IRCTC office at the time of booking. The package cost includes TCS at 2%.

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What is the itinerary?

The tour starts from Bengaluru and covers Colombo, Dambulla, Trincomalee, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

On Day 1, travellers will fly from Bengaluru to Colombo before proceeding to Dambulla. The itinerary includes visits to Manavari and Muneeshwaram temples.

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Day 2 covers Dambulla, Sigiriya and Trincomalee, with visits to Dambulla Cave Temple, Thiru Koneshvaram Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple.

On Day 3, the group travels from Dambulla to Kandy, with visits to a Gems Factory/Batik Factory and the Tooth Temple, followed by an evening cultural show.

Day 4 takes travellers from Kandy to Nuwara Eliya, covering Sri Baktha Hanuman Temple, Ramboda, Seetha Amman Temple and Ashoka Vatika.

On Day 5, the group travels from Nuwara Eliya to Colombo, with a stop at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, followed by visits to Kelaniya Budha Temple, Panchamuga Anjaneyar Temple and a Colombo city tour.

The final day includes free time for shopping in Colombo before the group heads to the airport for the return journey to Bengaluru.

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Which flights are included?

The package includes economy-class flights on Sri Lankan Airlines.

The outbound flight, UL-1174, is scheduled to leave Bengaluru at 10.00 hrs on September 24 and arrive in Colombo at 11.30 hrs. The return flight, UL-173, is scheduled to leave Colombo at 00.35 hrs on September 30 and arrive in Bengaluru at 02.00 hrs.

IRCTC has said that flight timings and schedules are subject to change depending on the airline's operational feasibility.

What is included?

The package covers five nights of hotel accommodation, economy-class flights, breakfast, lunch and dinner, transfers and sightseeing in an AC vehicle on SIC basis, entry tickets, an English-speaking tour guide, overseas travel insurance, GST and 2% TCS.

Travellers will have to pay separately for onboard meals, additional sightseeing, camera fees, boating, tips, telephone charges, porterage, laundry, mineral water and other personal expenses. Any deviation from the itinerary is also excluded.

What should travellers keep in mind?

Passengers must carry their original passport, which should be valid for a minimum of six months from the date of return to India. A copy of the PAN card and passport, including the first and last pages, must be submitted to IRCTC Bengaluru within three days of booking.

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The package says the visa on arrival is free of cost for Indian nationals “as on date”. Any applicable visa charges will have to be paid directly by travellers at Sri Lankan Immigration.

Travellers have also been advised to reach the airport three hours before departure. In-flight food and beverages are chargeable, while transfers and sightseeing will be provided on a shared basis. Any increase in airfare or airport taxes will be borne by the customer.

What happens if you cancel?

The cancellation deduction increases as the departure date gets closer:

30 days before departure: 20% of the package cost

30 to 21 days before departure: 30%

20 to 15 days before departure: 60%

14 to 8 days before departure: 90%

Less than 7 days before departure or no-show: 100%

IRCTC also states that the itinerary is only a proposed holiday outline and can be changed depending on operational feasibility. The organisation reserves the right to amend or cancel a departure under certain circumstances.