Home Loan: Applying with a co-applicant? Their credit score could affect your loan availability

When a home loan is taken jointly, lenders do not look only at the primary applicant’s creditworthiness. The credit history of each co-applicant forms part of the lender’s overall assessment. This means a borrower with a healthy credit score cannot necessarily offset a co-applicant’s poor repayment history.

A co-applicant with missed or delayed payments, outstanding dues or a weak credit profile could raise concerns about the household’s overall repayment capacity. Depending on the lender’s assessment, this could affect the chances of approval, the loan amount offered or the terms of the loan.

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Why credit history matters

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A credit score is an important indicator of a borrower’s repayment behaviour. While a score above 700 is generally considered sufficient for many standard credit products, lenders evaluate several other factors before approving a long-term home loan.

The credit profile accounts for roughly one-third of the overall evaluation. Lenders also examine income stability, existing financial obligations and the borrower’s ability to comfortably service the proposed home loan.

Therefore, applicants should not assume that a strong score of the primary borrower will automatically ensure approval when the loan is being taken jointly.

Credit reports

Potential co-applicants should review their credit reports before submitting a joint home loan application. This can help identify unpaid dues, delayed repayments or inaccuracies that could affect the application.

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If one applicant has outstanding debt, clearing overdue amounts before applying could strengthen the overall profile. Applicants should also avoid taking on unnecessary loans or credit cards shortly before seeking a home loan, as excessive borrowing can indicate higher financial stress.

Maintaining timely repayments across existing accounts is another important step. A consistent repayment record can help strengthen creditworthiness over time.

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Income and existing EMIs also matter

A lender will also examine the combined repayment capacity of the applicants. One important measure is the Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio (FOIR), which represents the share of net monthly income going towards existing EMIs and the proposed home loan EMI.

Lenders generally prefer FOIR to remain below around 40-50%. If existing car loans, personal loans, credit card payments or other obligations push the ratio higher, the lender may reduce the eligible loan amount or seek a stronger application.

What borrowers should do

Before applying jointly, both applicants should check their credit reports, clear outstanding dues, maintain timely repayments and assess their existing debt obligations. A strong credit profile across all applicants, combined with stable income and manageable EMIs, can improve the prospects of a smoother home loan approval.

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A joint application can strengthen borrowing capacity, but the financial profile of every co-applicant matters.

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