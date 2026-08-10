Top stocks in news: Titan, Ola, PFC, Oil India, Kaynes, Anant Raj, Godawari Power, Akums

Quarterly results today: Vodafone Idea, Bosch, Amara Raja Energy, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, CMS Info, Dilip Buildcon, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, Info Edge (India), PC Jeweller, Triveni Turbine, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Websol Energy, Wockhardt, Yatharth Hospital and Zee Entertainment will release results for the quarter ended on June 30.

Titan Company: The Tata Group's watch & jewellery maker reported a 62.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,777 crore, while revenue grew 29.3 per cent YoY to Rs 21,356 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda was up 57.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,564 crore, while margins improved to 14.2 per cent for the reported quarter.

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Power Finance Corporation: State-run Power Finance Corporation reported a 2.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit for the April-June 2026 period, while net interest income declined 3.3 per cent. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per equity share. Its consolidated loan asset book stood at Rs 11.60 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal: The metal player's subsidiary, Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), has been declared the preferred bidder for the Karlapat Bauxite Block. The Karlapat Bauxite Block is at the G2 level of exploration, with a total area of 1,822.61 hectares and estimated mineral reserves of around 248 million tonnes.

Kaynes Technology India: The leading electronics manufacturing player posted a 24.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit for Q1FY27, despite a strong 40.5 per cent increase in revenue. EBITDA rose 30.5 per cent to Rs 148 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 15.6 per cent, indicating margin pressure during the quarter.

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Ola Electric Mobility: The two-wheeler EV player narrowed its net loss during the June 2026 quarter, even as revenue declined 45 per cent YoY. EBITDA loss stood at Rs 165 crore. The company delivered around 39,192 vehicles, while registrations surged 97 per cent during the reported period.

NMDC: The state-run metal player company has fixed the lump ore price at Rs 5,250 per tonne and the fines price at Rs 4,500 per tonne, effective August 8.

Oil India: The state run oil marketing player reported a sharp 253 per cent YoY surge in net profit during the first quarter of FY27, while revenue jumped 58.8 per cent. EBITDA stood at Rs 4,084 crore, with the EBITDA margin at a robust 51.3 per cent for the reported quarter.

RITES, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state-run railway player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the oil market major to provide consultancy services for the development of railway siding infrastructure across HPCL's facilities.

Signature Global: The real estate company and its subsidiary, Signatureglobal Business Park, have entered into Collaboration Agreements for land parcels measuring 11.887 acres and 13.73 acres, respectively, in Sohna, Gurugram. The ggreements grant development rights over the said land parcels, which have an overall potential developable area of 2.18 million square feet.

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Entero Healthcare Solutions: The integrated healthcare product distribution player reported a 37.3 per cent YoY increase in net profit for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 38.2 per cent to Rs 1,940.5 crore. EBITDA surged 93.7 per cent to Rs 97 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 5 per cent.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its formulations facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The USFDA has classified the inspection status of the facility as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and, accordingly, the inspection stands closed. The USFDA had conducted an inspection of the facility from May 6 to May 15.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player posted a 56.1 per cent YoY jump in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, while revenue increased 13.9 per cent. EBITDA increased 35.4 per cent YoY to Rs 175 crore, while its recorded the a domestic branded formulations of 7 per cent.

Anant Raj: The real estate player reported an 18.9 per cent YoY increase in net profit for Q1FY27, while revenue grew 6.6 per cent. EBITDA rose 21.76 per cent to Rs 183 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 29 per cent, compared with 25.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

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Godawari Power & Ispat: The power and metal player reported a modest 2.69 per cent YoY increase in net profit during the April-June 2026 period, while revenue grew 32.3 per cent. EBITDA rose 2.9 per cent to Rs 333.6 crore, while the EBITDA margin declined to 19.06 per cent.

Azad Engineering: The engineering solutions player reported a 20.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, while revenue increased 26 per cent. EBITDA grew 31 per cent to Rs 64.3 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 37.28 per cent.

Raymond Realty: The real estate player reported an 18.6 per cent YoY decline in net profit for the June 2026 quarter, despite a 38.4 per cent increase in revenue. EBITDA more than doubled, rising 105.1 per cent to Rs 61.2 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 11.6 per cent.

Hitachi Energy India: The capital goods major reported a 122 per cent YoY surge in net profit during Q1FY27, while revenue jumped 68.6 per cent. EBITDA rose 135 per cent to Rs 363.5 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 14.6 per cent during the quarter.

Nitin Spinners: The textile player reported an 83.6 per cent YoY surge in net profit during April-June 2026, while revenue increased 10.3 per cent. EBITDA grew 40 per cent to Rs 155.5 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 17.78 per cent from 14 per cent in the year-ago period.

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Ambika Cotton Mills: The textile player posted a 61.4 per cent YoY surge in net profit during the first quarter of FY27, while revenue jumped 34.3 per cent. EBITDA increased 46.7 per cent to Rs 39.5 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 15.3 per cent from 14.03 per cent in the year-ago quarter.