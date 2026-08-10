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HAL to restart production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at Nashik facility: Report

HAL to restart production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at Nashik facility: Report

Besides new production, HAL's Nashik facility is expected to play a key role in a major upgrade of the existing Su-30MKI fleet.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 8:17 AM IST
HAL to restart production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at Nashik facility: ReportHAL to deliver 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets by 2029

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is reportedly restarting production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at its Nashik facility. The company plans to deliver 12 new aircraft by 2029, marking a return to licensed production of the Russian-origin fighter at the plant.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the first of the new Su-30MKIs is expected to be delivered in 2027-28. HAL had earlier manufactured 222 Su-30MKIs under licence from Russia for the Indian Air Force. In December 2024, HAL received an order for 12 additional aircraft to replace jets lost in accidents. The ₹11,000-crore contract requires the new aircraft to have more than 50% indigenous content, the report added.

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The Nashik facility, known for producing Russian-origin fighter aircraft, is also involved in manufacturing the indigenous light combat aircraft.

Besides new production, the facility is expected to play a key role in a major upgrade of the existing Su-30MKI fleet. The proposed upgrade, estimated at ₹60,000 crore, may be carried out with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with several major components likely to be sourced from the private sector, as per the report.

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The upgrade is planned in two phases. The first phase will focus on new avionics and radars, while the second will address flight control systems. The programme may include a new indigenous radar capable of detecting and engaging targets at much greater distances. Radar capability in older Su-30MKI aircraft has been a concern for the Indian Air Force.

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The first phase is also expected to introduce a new electronic warfare system to jam incoming threats, along with infrared search-and-track systems to improve the aircraft’s targeting ability, the report stated.

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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 8:17 AM IST
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