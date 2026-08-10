HAL to restart production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at Nashik facility: Report

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The Nashik facility, known for producing Russian-origin fighter aircraft, is also involved in manufacturing the indigenous light combat aircraft.

Besides new production, the facility is expected to play a key role in a major upgrade of the existing Su-30MKI fleet. The proposed upgrade, estimated at ₹60,000 crore, may be carried out with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with several major components likely to be sourced from the private sector, as per the report.

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The upgrade is planned in two phases. The first phase will focus on new avionics and radars, while the second will address flight control systems. The programme may include a new indigenous radar capable of detecting and engaging targets at much greater distances. Radar capability in older Su-30MKI aircraft has been a concern for the Indian Air Force.

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The first phase is also expected to introduce a new electronic warfare system to jam incoming threats, along with infrared search-and-track systems to improve the aircraft’s targeting ability, the report stated.