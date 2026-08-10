HAL to restart production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at Nashik facility: Report

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is reportedly restarting production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at its Nashik facility. The company plans to deliver 12 new aircraft by 2029, marking a return to licensed production of the Russian-origin fighter at the plant.
According to a report in The Economic Times, the first of the new Su-30MKIs is expected to be delivered in 2027-28. HAL had earlier manufactured 222 Su-30MKIs under licence from Russia for the Indian Air Force. In December 2024, HAL received an order for 12 additional aircraft to replace jets lost in accidents. The ₹11,000-crore contract requires the new aircraft to have more than 50% indigenous content, the report added.