'Jija ho ya saala...': BJP's Smiriti Irani reacts to Robert Vadra's posters in Amethi

Several days after Robert Vadra's announcement of his intention to run for the Lok Sabha seat in Amethi, numerous posters with his name were prominently displayed outside the Congress' office in the Guariganj area of the constituency. The posters carried the message, 'Amethi ki janta kare pukaar, Robert Vadra abki bar (The people of Amethi call for Robert Vadra this time).'

Related Articles

The posters have raised the possibility of Vadra to contest from the region. However, Congress has not announced any candidate for the constituency yet.

In response to these posters, BJP's candidate from Amethi, took a jibe at Congress leader currently running from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Vadra, saying that she had brought in more progress in the constituency in the last five years than Rahul ever brought.

Making a sarcastic remark, she said, “Jijaji ki nazar hain, saale sahab kya karenge. (brother-in-law is eyeing the seat, what will he (Mr Gandhi) do?) There was a time when people travelling in buses would leave their handkerchief to mark their seat so that no one sits on it."

"Jija ho ya sala, Amethi me har voter hai modi ka matwala (Be it any brother-in-law every voter in Amethi is a Modi supporter."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi seat, despite it being a Gandhi stronghold for 15 years in a row.

Amethi will go for polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.