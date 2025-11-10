J&K doctor arrested with 360-kg of explosives, weapons in Faridabad; joint crackdown underway

In a significant breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with Haryana Police, arrested a Kashmiri doctor from Faridabad and seized approximately 360 kg of explosive material — suspected to be ammonium nitrate — along with a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and electronic devices.

The accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, was working as a faculty member in the medical department at Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Dhouj, located around 45 km from Delhi. He was also wanted in connection with pro-Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) posters in Srinagar.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta confirmed the arrest and details of the seizure. “It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana Police and J&K Police. The accused, Dr. Muzammil, was nabbed. Around 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX. The operation is still underway,” Gupta said.

The recovered items include:

* One assault rifle (not an AK-47 but similar in design) with three magazines and 83 live rounds

* One pistol with eight live rounds and two empty cartridges

* Eight large and four small suitcases, and a bucket containing the inflammable material

* 20 timers with batteries, 24 remotes, wiring, and five kilograms of heavy metal

* Walkie-talkies and other electronic components

Another suspect, Aadil Rather, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. He had earlier been detained in Srinagar after an AK-47 rifle was found in his locker at Government Medical College (GMC) during a joint operation by Srinagar Police and the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Anantnag.

These arrests are part of a broader investigation led by Kulgam Police, which has launched a crackdown to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the weekend, several suspects were detained, and multiple houses were searched as digital and incriminating materials were seized.

Launched under Kulgam’s Zero-Tolerance Policy, the operation targets overground workers, sympathisers, and associates of active militants. “The joint crackdown is still in progress. More arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out,” officials said.