'J&K mein raja baitha hua hain': Rahul Gandhi roasts Jammu and Kashmir L-G, vows to restore statehood

Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi made a strong pitch for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a huge rally in Ramban on Wednesday, Gandhi pledged publicly to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and promised the Congress would work towards it if elected to power.

Related Articles

During the rally, Gandhi criticized the central government, accusing it of diverting benefits intended for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to outsiders. He likened the Lieutenant-Governor to a “raja” (king), saying, “Aaj Jammu-Kashmir mein raja baitha hua hai. Uska naam L-G hai par hai voh raja.” Translating his comments, he said, “Today, a king sits in Jammu and Kashmir. His name is L-G, but he is a king.”

Gandhi expressed frustration that the central government was denying the region its rightful benefits and vowed to change this if the Congress-led INDIA alliance comes to power. “Your wealth is being snatched and given to people from outside. All benefits are being given to outsiders,” he said.

He further emphasized that restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be the Congress party's top priority. “Our first step would be to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. We wished for this restoration before the assembly elections, but the BJP was not willing and wanted the polls to be held first,” Gandhi stated.

The Congress MP assured that, regardless of BJP’s stance, his party would exert pressure on the government to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is reinstated. “We will ensure the return of statehood to the region, whether BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the government under the banner of the INDIA alliance to ensure restoration of statehood,” Gandhi declared.

Addressing the rally in Sangaldan, part of the Banihal Assembly constituency in Ramban district, Gandhi also announced plans to speak at another rally later in Anantnag district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are set to commence on September 18, with results scheduled to be announced on October 8. The Congress party is contesting the elections in alliance with the National Conference (NC), led by Farooq Abdullah. Together, the two parties will contest 83 seats—51 for the NC and 32 for the Congress.