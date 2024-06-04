Jodhpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live updates: BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes significant lead over Congress' Karan Singh

As the counting drama escalates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhwat has taken considerable lead over Congress candidate Karan Singh Uchiyarda, earning over 3.87 lakh votes.

Singh is trailing behind with over 33,000 lesser votes standing at around 3.54 lakh votes.

Renowned as the Blue City, Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency emerges as a pivotal battleground in the political landscape of Rajasthan among all the 25 constituencies of the state.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Jodhpur constituency took place on April 26, coinciding with the second phase of polls. The seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.30 percent.

The elections witnessed a fierce contest between the incumbent BJP MP and Union Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was chosen for the constituency for a third continuous time and the new contender from the Congress, Karan Singh Uchiyarda.

The excitement continues to build as the anticipated result date for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 has been scheduled for the 4th of June when the fate of the candidates will be revealed.

BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat clinched victory in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning over Chandresh Kumari of the Congress party. This marked a notable transition as the BJP made its way into a traditionally Congress-held constituency, underscoring the shifting political dynamics in the region.

Reflecting on the 2019 Lok Sabha election outcomes, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emerged victorious in the Jodhpur constituency, representing BJP. Shekhawat secured a noteworthy 788888 votes, surpassing Vaibhav Gehlot of INC, who garnered a respectable 514448 votes.

The 2019 elections witnessed a win for Shekhawat by a substantial margin of 274440 votes, clinching the mandate for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Noteworthy for his multifaceted roles, Shekhawat currently serves as the Union Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and National General Secretary of the BJP, Kisan Morcha, in addition to representing the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Building on his past victories, Shekhawat secured a resounding win in the 2014 elections with a record-breaking margin of 4,10,051 votes, surpassing Chandresh Kumari Katoch of the Congress party. As the electoral fervor intensifies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shekhawat is gearing up for a spirited campaign to clinch a hat-trick victory in the Jodhpur constituency.