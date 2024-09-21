Junior doctors in West Bengal partially resume duties after 42-day long strike

Junior doctors across various government-run hospitals in West Bengal resumed their duties partially on Saturday morning following a 42-day hiatus. The doctors had been on a 'cease work' strike to protest the tragic rape and murder of a female doctor while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

While the junior doctors returned to work in essential and emergency services at state-run hospitals, they have opted not to resume operations in the outpatient departments (OPDs).

"We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues have begun returning to their respective departments since this morning, but only in essential and emergency services, not at the OPDs. Please remember that this is just a partial resumption of duties," said Aniket Mahato, one of the protesting doctors, in a statement to PTI.

In a show of commitment to public health, some doctors have already travelled to flood-affected districts to initiate 'Abhaya clinics' (medical camps) despite the ongoing protests.

The junior doctors have stated they will wait for another seven days for the administration to address their demands, which include justice for the deceased doctor and the removal of the state health secretary. If their requests are not met, they have warned of resuming their 'cease work' strike.

The protests began on August 9, following the discovery of the body of the woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctors are demanding accountability and the removal of key officials, alleging their involvement in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the matter and has arrested several individuals, including the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

