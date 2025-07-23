Justice Yashwant Varma case: 'I will have to constitute a bench,' says CJI BR Gavai on cash scandal

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has been called upon to consider forming a bench for an urgent hearing in a case involving Justice Yashwant Varma. The High Court judge faces removal over allegations of misconduct following the discovery of unaccounted cash at his residence.

This development arises as Justice Varma has moved to the Supreme Court with a plea seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, news agency PTI reported.

As part of the proceedings, the CJI Gavai acknowledged the request, stating, "I will have to constitute a bench," reflecting the procedural step necessary to advance the hearing. The CJI was heading a bench comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi.

This statement from the Chief Justice signifies the formal steps being considered to address the plea put forth.

The urgency of the matter was highlighted by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the case to the CJI. The core of Justice Varma's plea centres on questioning the credibility and findings of the in-house inquiry panel.

Varma also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna urging the Parliament to initiate impeachment against him. The three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry against Varma for 10 days.

As part of this inquiry, the panel examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the fire that started at around 11:35 pm on March 14 and the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court.

After examining the 55 witnesses and electronic evidence in the form of videos and photographs taken by the fire department personnel, the committee concluded that the cash was found in his official premises.

The Committee submitted its report to the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna in May, which he forwarded to the President and the Prime Minister for further action, after Justice Varma refused to follow the CJI's advice to resign.