Jyoti Malhotra admits to meeting Pakistani agents, say sources

Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-based YouTuber who was arrested on charges of espionage, has allegedly confessed to having links with Pakistani intelligence agents. She also admitted to having regular contact with Danish, a Pakistani High Commission official in New Delhi, as per sources.

According to information exclusively accessed by India Today from interrogation records, Jyoti confessed to first coming in contact with Danish, alias Ehsar Dar, in 2023, when she visited the High Commission for a visa to travel to Pakistan. On May 13, Danish was among the diplomats expelled from India, following the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 civilians dead.

“In 2023, I visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to enquire about a visa to travel to Pakistan," Jyoti responded during her questioning, as per sources. She added that she had met Danish’s contact Ali Hassan in Pakistan, who arranged her stay and travel. Hassan also introduced her to two intelligence officials, Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.

The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau and military intelligence officials questioned the YouTuber on Tuesday. They also probed her financial transactions and travel details.

Hisar-based Malhotra, 33, who ran the YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested from New Aggarsain Extension on May 16. She was booked under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, police said. Jyoti was among 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on charges of espionage, with investigators pointing to an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in north India.

She had visited Pakistan, China and some other countries. An attempt is being made to draw a complete chain of events to see which countries she visited and in what sequence, the officer added. Earlier, police said her known sources of income did not justify her foreign travels, and her financial transactions are under scrutiny.

Jyoti's YouTube channel currently has 3.87 lakh subscribers.