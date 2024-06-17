Kanchanjunga Express accident: Goods train overshot signal and hit rear coach of Kolkata-bound express

Kanchanjunga express train accident: The goods train that collided with the rear of the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station had reportedly overshot a signal. The impact derailed the last three coaches of the express train, resulting in over eight deaths so far and injuries to at least 25 passengers.

The train has two parcels and one coach for the guard, according to an ANI report.

Officials reported that the loco-pilot and his assistant, along with the guard of the passenger train, were among the fatalities. The accident has led to the diversion of at least 10 other trains. The Kanchanjunga Express, frequently used by tourists heading to Darjeeling, traverses the busy Chicken's Corridor, which links the Northeast with the rest of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident, calling it "saddening" and extended his condolences to the victims' families. "Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected," the PM wrote, adding that he had taken stock of the situation after speaking with officials.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw described the rescue efforts as being conducted on a "war footing," with the injured being rushed to nearby hospitals. A war room has been set up in Delhi to coordinate these measures, ensuring a swift response to the disaster.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also commented on the accident, expressing her shock and detailing the swift response by local authorities. "DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance," she posted on social media platform X.

The Kanchanjunga Express, consisting of two parcel vans and a guard coach, was significantly impacted, but these rear coaches helped mitigate the collision's severity. Despite ongoing upgrades to newer Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, the express train was reportedly still operating with older Integral Coach Factory (ICF) models, which may have contributed to the extent of the damage. BT could not verify this aspect independently.

Rescue operations continue as authorities work to clear the tracks and restore normalcy in the affected area.