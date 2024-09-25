'Kangana doesn't need advice, has a mind of her own': Chirag Paswan on Mandi MP's comments on farm laws

Union Minister and LJP leader Chirag Paswan responded to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on the farm laws on Wednesday, acknowledging that while her statements may be debatable, she speaks her mind.

Kangana sparked controversy after suggesting the repealed farm laws should be reinstated. The BJP distanced itself from her remarks, clarifying that she was not authorised to speak on such policy matters.

When asked if he advises Kangana, Chirag Paswan said, "Anyone who knows Kangana knows she absolutely does not need any advice." "She has a mind of her own. You can debate whether she is right or wrong. There are many things she says that are open to debate, but I am glad she boldly expresses her thoughts. She does not shy away from speaking her mind," he said at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2024.

When questioned whether what she said was correct, Chirag added, "Why do I speak on her behalf? You should ask her that question. But what I like is that at least she expresses her thoughts openly."

Earlier, Ranaut retracted her comments about bringing back the three farm laws. She clarified that her views were personal and did not represent the BJP's stance, even as the Congress called for her expulsion from the party and demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ranaut's remarks once again placed the BJP in a difficult position, especially amid its efforts to retain power in Haryana, a state that saw significant protests against the farm laws before they were repealed.

During an event in Mandi, Ranaut on Tuesday said that protests against the farm laws were limited to certain states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states did they object to the farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that the farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had stated.

On Wednesday, Ranaut clarified: "My views on farm laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills."

This marks the second time the BJP has distanced itself from Ranaut's remarks on the farmers. Earlier, she had sparked a controversy by claiming that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if the Centre had not taken strong measures.

In an interview with India Today, Ranaut admitted she had been reprimanded for her earlier comments. "Of course, I was reprimanded, and that's fine. I am not the final voice of the party. I believe in the guidance of my superiors. There are people who are my superiors, and they are free to reprimand me."

She added, "I am looking forward to being careful with my words and staying aligned with the party's policies because 'hum rahe na rahe, Bharat rehna chahiye' (we may or may not be here forever, but this nation must endure), and that is the official position of the party, and I am aligned with it."