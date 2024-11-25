Kangana Ranaut jabs 'daitya' Uddhav over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s damning loss in Maharashtra assembly elections: 'Those who disrespect women are monsters'

Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, on Monday attacked former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his shocking loss in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

While speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ranaut said that she had anticipated Thackeray's loss in the Maharashtra polls. Attacking 'daitya' Uddhav Thackeray, she said that those who disrespect women are monsters and they met their fate and lost in the polls.

"I had anticipated his loss. Some of my reels are also viral on social media in which I talk about how we distinguish between 'daitya' (monsters) and 'devta' (gods). Those who disrespect women are monsters and they met their fate, they lost," she said.

She also cited the 33 per cent reservation for women MPs in both the houses of the Parliament given by the Modi government last year. Recounting the demolition of her house in 2020, she said that they not only demolished her house but also used foul language against her.

"They demolished my house and even used foul words against me, so it was evident that they had lost their sense of right and wrong," she said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a part of her Mumbai home amid her tiff with the then undivided Shiv Sena, which was in power at the time. The Bombay High Court later concluded that the action against Ranaut was a 'clear case of legal malice' which was initiated after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Amid the INDIA bloc's rout in Maharashtra election, an old video of Kangana Ranaut targeting Uddhav Thackeray also went viral on social media. In this video shot after her Mumbai home was demolished, Ranaut can be heard predicting the downfall of Uddhav Thackeray.

"Uddhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same," she can be heard saying in the video.

In the Maharashtra election 2024, the Shiv Sena (UBT) got only 20 seats and the entire Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress and NCP (SP) got only 46 seats. While the Congress got 16 seats, the NCP (SP) was decimated to 10 seats.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena singlehandedly got 11 seats more than the entire MVA bloc. The ruling Shiv Sena won on 57 seats and the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged a landslide victory with 230 seats.

The BJP won on 132 seats whereas the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won on 41 seats.