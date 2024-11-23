'Who would've thought the mighty Thackerays...': Sanjay Raut faces heat for disastrous downfall of Uddhav

Sanjay Raut, once considered the second-most powerful leader in Shiv Sena (UBT), is now bearing the brunt of public anger for the party's dismal performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The party, led by Uddhav Thackeray, secured just 21 seats — a historic low compared to its 56-seat tally in 2019.

Raut is seen as the architect of Uddhav's decision to align with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in 2019 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused to grant Uddhav the Chief Ministership. While the move initially seemed like a bold assertion of political independence, it led to a series of catastrophic setbacks.

Eknath Shinde's 2022 revolt split the party, leaving Uddhav with just a faction of the Shiv Sena. The decline has been relentless: from a strong 21-member Lok Sabha presence in 2019 to a mere nine members today, culminating in the current assembly rout.

X users have been scathing in their criticism of both Uddhav and Raut. Sid, a user, expressed disbelief at the Thackerays' diminished standing in Maharashtra politics. "Who would have thought the mighty Thackerays would become irrelevant? Uddhav’s poor decisions, driven by personal ambition and bad advice from loudmouths like Sanjay Raut, turned the unimaginable into reality," he wrote.

Businessman and social activist Hritesh Singh went a step further, accusing Raut of "single-handedly destroying" Uddhav's political career and Shiv Sena's legacy. "This election is a mirror to Uddhav Thackeray about Hindutva. Losing two elections — Lok Sabha and now Vidhan Sabha — has shattered Balasaheb's legacy."

Another user pointed out Uddhav's fall from grace since 2019, when he was the head of Maharashtra's second-largest party and part of a powerful alliance with the ruling BJP at the Centre. "First he lost his party, then the elections, and most importantly, his relevance in Maharashtra politics," the user said, calling Uddhav's brief tenure as Chief Minister a costly gamble. "He exchanged his name, his party, his ideology, and his legacy for 2.5 years of power. Was it worth it?"

The election results have thrown up another twist: Maharashtra may not have a Leader of Opposition. None of the key MVA parties — Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, or the Sharad Pawar-led NCP — has the numbers to qualify for the position.

Chaitanya, an X user, wrote: "SSUBT, NCPSP, and Congress don't even have the numbers to elect a single member to the Rajya Sabha. Sharad Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Sanjay Raut will struggle to remain relevant in Parliament."

Amid the chaos, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) contested the elections but failed to win a single seat, which shows the waning influence of the Thackeray family in state politics.