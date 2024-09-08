Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' receives UA certificate with cut scenes, added disclaimers: Sources

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' has received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), sources told India Today on Sunday. The makers, however, have been asked to cut scenes and add disclaimers in a few sequences. The CBFC has asked filmmakers to give disclaimers on historical events depicted in the film. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

Films with a UA certificate are considered suitable for viewing by audiences of all ages, but children below the age of 12 require parental guidance due to the presence of mild violence, language, or mature themes.

'Emergency' was reportedly submitted for a review on July 8 to the Censor Board. However, the film ran into trouble after various Sikh organisations, including Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, began demanding that the film be banned over its portrayal of the Sikh community.

Later, Emergency's director and producer Kangana Ranaut shared a statement on X about the film's delay and mentioned, "With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed. We are still waiting for the certification from the censor board. The new release date will be announced soon. Thanks for your understanding and patience."

Emergency, also starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, among others, was originally scheduled to release on September 6 in cinemas.

(With inputs from Aishwarya Paliwal)