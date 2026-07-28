Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore support for CJP’s legal aid initiative for NEET protesters across India

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"Wherever peaceful protests have taken place in India, and students or protesters have been targeted, we have decided to create a mechanism to track the legal cases lodged by governments so that our lawyers can provide legal aid," Sibal said.

Announcement by Sibal

"From my side, I have contributed ₹ 1 crore, and I urge advocates throughout India to extend their help by contributing to this fund so that we can help those affected. Our lawyers are standing up for those who have been affected by the misuse of law."

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According to Sibal, the website will not only document FIRs and legal proceedings involving protesters but will also allow lawyers willing to offer pro bono or paid legal assistance to register themselves and connect with those seeking representation.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference along with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, Independent Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal says, "This CJP will create a framework to track what happened at which place, which student or protester was affected, and what action… pic.twitter.com/OoSbxfy9bx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

CJP alleges continued action against protesters

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had anticipated legal action even before calling off its 37-day protest movement on July 25 and had consulted Sibal regarding legal safeguards.

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"We were worried that once the movement ended, the government might begin targeting individuals one by one. We have seen this pattern in previous protests, and therefore legal preparation was necessary," Das said.

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The party claimed that despite assurances from the Centre that peaceful protesters would not face punitive action, reports have emerged of students being detained or booked in states including Bihar and West Bengal. CJP has demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, the release of detained students, and a written commitment from the government regarding legal protection.

Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji,



We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple… — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 27, 2026

Public contributions invited

Besides Sibal's donation, CJP said the legal aid fund will be open to public contributions through the upcoming website. The senior advocate emphasised that even small donations would help sustain legal assistance for students facing cases across different states. The organisation said it has already begun coordinating with lawyers in multiple regions and plans to expand its legal support network nationwide.