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Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore support for CJP’s legal aid initiative for NEET protesters across India

Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore support for CJP’s legal aid initiative for NEET protesters across India

According to Sibal, the website will not only document FIRs and legal proceedings involving protesters but will also allow lawyers willing to offer pro bono or paid legal assistance to register themselves and connect with those seeking representation

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  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore support for CJP’s legal aid initiative for NEET protesters across IndiaRajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das during a press conference on the aftermath of the student protests over the NEET paper leak, in New Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide legal aid initiative to support students and protesters facing legal action following the recent NEET protests. As part of the plan, the organisation will launch a dedicated website to connect affected protesters with lawyers, raise public donations for legal expenses, and track cases filed across the country. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has contributed ₹1 crore to support the initiative and appealed to lawyers nationwide to join the effort.

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Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Sibal said the proposed platform would serve as a central repository of cases involving students and protesters who have been booked after participating in peaceful demonstrations.

READ THIS: CJP turned down Centre's offer to shift Dharmendra Pradhan's portfolio

"Wherever peaceful protests have taken place in India, and students or protesters have been targeted, we have decided to create a mechanism to track the legal cases lodged by governments so that our lawyers can provide legal aid," Sibal said.

Announcement by Sibal

"From my side, I have contributed ₹ 1 crore, and I urge advocates throughout India to extend their help by contributing to this fund so that we can help those affected. Our lawyers are standing up for those who have been affected by the misuse of law."

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According to Sibal, the website will not only document FIRs and legal proceedings involving protesters but will also allow lawyers willing to offer pro bono or paid legal assistance to register themselves and connect with those seeking representation.

CJP alleges continued action against protesters

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had anticipated legal action even before calling off its 37-day protest movement on July 25 and had consulted Sibal regarding legal safeguards.

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"We were worried that once the movement ended, the government might begin targeting individuals one by one. We have seen this pattern in previous protests, and therefore legal preparation was necessary," Das said.

ALSO READ: From NEET protests to politics? What CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have now revealed

    The party claimed that despite assurances from the Centre that peaceful protesters would not face punitive action, reports have emerged of students being detained or booked in states including Bihar and West Bengal. CJP has demanded the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, the release of detained students, and a written commitment from the government regarding legal protection.

    Public contributions invited

    Besides Sibal's donation, CJP said the legal aid fund will be open to public contributions through the upcoming website. The senior advocate emphasised that even small donations would help sustain legal assistance for students facing cases across different states. The organisation said it has already begun coordinating with lawyers in multiple regions and plans to expand its legal support network nationwide.

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    Published on: Jul 28, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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