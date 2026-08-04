'Karma is a core concept in Sanatana Dharma': Sridhar Vembu's cryptic post after Udhayanidhi's arrest

Karma is a core concept in Sanatana Dharma.



Thirukkural refers to karma as ஊழ்வினை. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) August 4, 2026

Vembu did not explain the context of the post. However, it came on the same day Udhayanidhi was arrested for allegedly making obscene and "double-meaning" remarks against actor Trisha.

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Udhayanidhi has, on several occasions, made controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

In September 2023, Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma should be "eradicated" rather than merely opposed.

"Few things cannot be opposed; they should be abolished. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana, rather than opposing it," he had said. He argued that Sanatana Dharma was opposed to social justice and equality and reinforced caste and religious divisions.

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MADRAS HIGH COURT'S OBSERVATION

In January this year, the Madras High Court said Udhayanidhi's 2023 remarks amounted to hate speech.

The court observed that there had been "a clear attack on Hinduism" by the Dravidar Kazhagam and later the DMK for the past 100 years.

It also recorded that "persons who initiate hate speech are let scot-free, while those who react to such hate speech face the wrath of the law."

The High Court further noted that no case had been registered against Udhayanidhi in Tamil Nadu over the remarks, although cases had been filed in other states.

VEMBU HAD EARLIER CRITICISED UDHAYANIDHI

This is not the first time Vembu has commented on Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

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In May this year, the Zoho founder questioned why there was limited public outrage in Tamil Nadu over Udhayanidhi's repeated attacks on "Sanatanam".

When Udayanidhi Stalin repeatedly attacks "sanathanam" in Tamil, why is there not more outrage among the highly religious Tamil Hindu population?



I believe it comes down to language.



In Tamil language, the word "sanathanam" (eternal in English) is not in regular use. Most Tamil… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 14, 2026

He argued that the word was not commonly used in Tamil, unlike "dharmam" or "aram", which are more familiar to people.

Vembu said if Udhayanidhi had attacked "dharmam" instead of "sanathanam", he would have faced much stronger criticism.

The tech veteran also claimed Udhayanidhi's repeated remarks had strengthened anti-DMK sentiment in the state.

"Udayanidhi wants to ensure the DMK would never come back. May the eternal sanatana dharma grant his wish," Vembu had written.

