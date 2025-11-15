Karnataka announces 12 annual paid period leaves for women workers, becomes first Indian state to do so

Karnataka has become the first state in India to mandate one paid period leave per month for all women employees aged 18 to 52 across permanent, contractual and outsourced roles, according to Deccan Herald. The move, notified through a government order, marks a significant shift in workplace policy and places Karnataka ahead of other states in formalising menstrual leave as a labour right.

According to the order, “Employers have been directed to provide 12 paid leaves per year to all women employees aged 18-52 in establishments coming under Factories Act, 1948, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, Plantation Workers Act, 1951, Beedi Cigar Workers (condition of employment) Act, 1966 and Motor Vehicle Workers Act, 1961.”

The policy was drafted by an 18-member committee led by Dr Sapna S of Christ University. The committee had originally proposed six menstrual leaves a year, but the government doubled the entitlement to 12.

Part of a global movement

Globally, menstrual leave is already offered in countries such as Spain, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. In India, limited versions exist in states like Bihar and Odisha, which offer two days per month to women in government roles. Kerala also grants menstrual leave to staff in universities and ITIs.

Karnataka is the first to extend the mandate to all sectors, covering a wide range of establishments from factories to commercial shops, plantations and motor vehicle operations.

How the new leave works

Under the rules, women will need to encash the leave each month, as it cannot be carried forward. Employers cannot demand a medical certificate, making the leave accessible without bureaucratic hurdles.

The Labour Department said the measure aims to address health concerns, improve workplace efficiency, and enhance women’s workforce participation.

The government also noted that consultations were held with unions and employers. Of those who submitted feedback, 56 supported the proposal, including 26 from management-level roles.