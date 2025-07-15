 Karnataka backs out, Andhra steps in: Nara Lokesh's offer for aerospace near Bengaluru's backyard

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday invited aerospace firms to consider his state as a destination, just hours after the Karnataka government announced it would withdraw its land acquisition plan for a proposed aerospace park near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

"Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you," Lokesh wrote on X. "Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table."

Lokesh's open pitch came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state would drop its plan to acquire 1,777 acres of farmland in Channarayapatna and nearby villages in Devanahalli taluk - land that was earmarked for the aerospace park project located just north of Bengaluru International Airport. The decision followed a 1,198-day-long farmers' protest-one of the longest land agitations in Karnataka's recent history.

"We have completely shelved the land acquisition process," Siddaramaiah said at a press conference after a meeting with farmer leaders at Vidhana Soudha. "However, some farmers have voluntarily come forward to part with their land. The government will acquire land only from those who are willing, and they will be offered higher compensation and developed plots."

He added that farmers who wished to retain their land could continue agricultural activities. "The state had initially planned to acquire the land to establish an aerospace park. However, the prolonged agitation prompted the government to reconsider. The land is fertile and central to the livelihoods of local farmers," Siddaramaiah said.

Actor and activist Prakash Raj, who supported the protest, welcomed the announcement: "Siddaramaiah has walked the talk. He hasn’t just spoken about social justice, he has acted on it."

The Chief Minister acknowledged that industrial development near Bengaluru was a policy priority, but said the Congress government remained committed to protecting farmers' interests. He had previously visited the protest site while in the opposition and promised to return the land if voted to power.

The reversal has now opened a window for Andhra, with Lokesh positioning AP's proximity to Bengaluru, land availability, and policy framework as a competitive alternative for aerospace investors.