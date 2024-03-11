Karnataka bans coloured gobi manchurian, cotton candy over health concerns

The Karnataka government has banned coloured gobi manchurian and cotton candy over health concerns, India Today reported on Monday. The Karnataka Health Department banned Rhodamine-B food colouring agent in cotton candy and gobi manchurian.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the ban and said, "If anyone is found using Rhodamine-B food colouring agent, then severe action will be taken against them under the Food Safety Act."

#WATCH | Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says, "If anyone is found using Rhodamine-B food colouring agent, then severe action will be taken against them under the Food Safety Act." pic.twitter.com/XnJpR8OAs2 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024



Rao said the department carried out a drive. Of 171 samples of gobi manchurian collected, 64 were found to be safe while as many as 106 were found to be unsafe. Meanwhile, a total of 25 cotton candy samples were collected, of which, 10 were found to be safe and 15 unsafe.

The quality of these food items across the southern state was poor because of the artificial colouring, the minister said.

Tartrazine, Carmoisine, Sunset Yellow and Rhodamine-1B were some of the artificial colours found to be used in the samples. "Samples were collected from hotels, (and) roadside shops, among others. Many have turned out unsafe. Using Rhodamine as colouring agent is banned. Eateries use this (colouring agent) to make (food items) look more red," Gundu Rao said.

"Chemicals are being used in many food products which are banned. We have done a survey across Karnataka and found that these chemicals (Rhodamine-B food colouring agent) are still being used so we are issuing another notice that nothing which is banned should be used and if used strict action will be taken," the minister added.

The state commissioner of food safety has issued an order, directing the banning of any artificial colours in gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Some of the samples of gobi manchurian were taken from 3-star hotels of Karnataka, and those also turned out to be unsafe.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath)