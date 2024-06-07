Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to Prajwal Revanna's mother in kidnapping case

The Karnataka High Court on June 7 granted anticipatory bail to suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's mother, Bhavani Revanna, in a case filed against her.

The case is in relation to kidnapping charges linked to the sexual abuse allegations against her son, suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna.

However, the court has asked Bhavani to ensure cooperation with the probe and not enter Hassan district or KR Nagar in Mysore.

The court stayed an arrest warrant issued earlier against her by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) and ordered the police not to arrest or detain her.

However, Justice Krishna S Dixit warned that the grant of anticipatory bail should not be "celebrated" and also imposed conditions to ensure that Bhavani Revanna cooperates with the investigation against her, Bar and Bench reported.

On June 1, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a notice to Bhavani asking her to be present at her home as there was a need to question her in the kidnap case linked to allegations of sexual abuse against her son.

When a team of SIT sleuths reached Bhavani’s house on the same day, ‘Chennambika Nilaya’, she was not present. The SIT also carried out searches at various locations including Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya and Ramanagara. The searches were also done at Bhavani's relatives' houses to track her, but she was not found earlier this month.

Prajwal was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing several women. Bhavani's husband, Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, is also on bail in the same case.

The Karnataka government formed a SIT to probe the cases against Prajwal on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter.

Prajwal, facing sexual abuse allegations, returned from Germany and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Bengaluru airport. A special court in the city remanded him to police custody till June 6.

