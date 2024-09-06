KBC online scam: Hamirpur man falls victim to scam, promised of Nexon car, loses Rs 11 lakh

In a shocking incident from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, a local man was duped out of Rs 11 lakh in an elaborate online scam that falsely promised him a prize in the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC). The victim was led to believe he had won a Nexon car, only to find himself trapped in a web of deception.

The scam began when the victim stumbled upon a suspicious web link claiming to be part of a KBC contest. After clicking the link and responding to several questions, he was informed that he had won a Nexon car. However, the scammers quickly pivoted, offering him the option to receive Rs 8.5 lakh in cash instead of the vehicle. To claim this cash prize, they requested a registration fee of Rs 1,200, which the victim promptly transferred.

As the scam progressed, the fraudsters continued to demand additional payments through multiple transactions, ultimately swindling the man out of a staggering Rs 11 lakh.

Realizing he had been conned, the victim reported the incident to the local cyber police station. Following his complaint, authorities acted swiftly, managing to freeze several bank accounts linked to the scam and placing Rs 2 lakh on hold.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed the ongoing investigation by the Cyber Crime Police. "A man working at a goldsmith shop was defrauded of Rs 11 lakh in a scam related to a KBC entry. After receiving a complaint, the police have taken steps to recover Rs 2 lakh by freezing bank accounts. The victim continued to send money after receiving a fake KBC link on Facebook, believing he had won a Nexon car. The case is now with the Cyber Crime Police Station, and further investigation is underway," ASP Kumar stated.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant against such scams and verify online contests' authenticity before engaging with them.