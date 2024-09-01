KC Tyagi resigns as JD(U) national spokesperson: 'Not been able to do justice'

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi resigned as the party's national spokesperson on Sunday, sparking speculation about whether everything is alright within the party. In a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said: "I request you to relieve me from the post as I have not been able to do justice to the post due to my involvement in other works."

While he cited personal reasons behind the move, sources told India Today that the resignation was due to the leadership's displeasure with his recent statements on various issues. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad will be replacing Tyagi as the new national spokesperson of the party.

According to sources, Tyagi resigned because the party leadership felt that his statements, including the recent one on the Israel-Palestine issue and the lateral entry controversy, deviated from the party line. He had urged the Centre to stop arms supplies to Israel and had stated that India supports peace and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Sources said that Tyagi made statements without consulting the leaders and that there were talks of alleged differences within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) due to his remarks.

Tyagi, a prominent face of the party, was a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar from 2013 to 2016 and was a Lok Sabha member from 1989 to 1991 from the Hapur constituency. He was a signatory to a recent statement put out by present and former MPs, condemning Israel's actions, saying "India can not be complicit in this genocide".

The party sources also said that his comments on the Supreme Court's decision regarding SC/ST and on the issue of lateral entry jobs under UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) were made without prior discussion within the party.

Tyagi had recently said that the JD(U) was in favour of a caste-based census in the country. He had also spoken against the UPSC's decision to appoint 45 professionals to the posts of Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary in 24 ministries of the Union government through lateral recruitment.

JD(U) sources said that Tyagi frequently presented his personal views on these issues as if they were the views of the party. With two senior JD(U) leaders, including Union minister Lalan Singh and its parliamentary party leader Sanjay Jha, based in Delhi, there is a view in the party that the two leaders should be left to shape the ties with the BJP without frequent public interjections of Tyagi, news agency PTI reported.

(With inputs from Shashi Bhushan & Himanshu Mishra)

