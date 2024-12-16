Kejriwal calls out BJP on women’s safety: 'Amit Shah holds power, but women pay the price'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of failing to ensure women’s safety and maintain law and order in Delhi.

Speaking at the ‘Mahila Adalat’ event held at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal alleged that women’s security is not a priority for the BJP despite its control over the Delhi Police. “Ten years ago, you entrusted me with improving schools, hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have delivered. But women’s security was handed over to the BJP and Amit Shah, and they have failed miserably,” he said.

Kejriwal underscored his government’s efforts to improve safety in the city, stating, “Before AAP came to power, Delhi had no CCTV cameras. Today, we have installed cameras across the city and deployed bus marshals to enhance public security. I have done everything within my power to protect women because I don’t see them as a vote bank.”

The ‘Mahila Adalat’ marked 12 years since the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape that outraged the nation and led to stricter anti-rape laws. Survivors of sexual assault shared their heart-wrenching stories, with several breaking down as they recounted their trauma before a sombre audience.

A video, styled after the popular television programme “Aap Ki Adalat,” was screened at the event. The video highlighted rising crimes against women and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of inaction.

The event was attended by prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Yadav supported Kejriwal’s allegations, saying, “The Home Department is functioning in name only. If they cannot ensure security, who is actually doing their job? Meanwhile, several states are now implementing AAP’s health model.”

However, the BJP swiftly hit back, accusing Kejriwal of hypocrisy and pointing to unresolved issues within his own party. Referring to the harassment allegations made by AAP MP Swati Maliwal against Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, the BJP questioned the AAP’s moral high ground on women’s safety.

The BJP also criticised Akhilesh Yadav’s presence at the event, calling it “an insult to the memory of the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim.” A party statement read, “Kejriwal seems to have conveniently forgotten that Akhilesh Yadav’s father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, once defended perpetrators of sexual violence by saying ‘boys make mistakes.’ Does Kejriwal have the courage to ask Akhilesh Yadav to apologise for his father’s shameful remarks?”

The sharp exchanges underscored the political tensions surrounding women’s safety, as both sides sought to score points while survivors’ testimonies served as a grim reminder of the systemic failures still plaguing society.