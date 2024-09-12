Kejriwal government provides major relief: Traffic violation fines cut by 50% to facilitate quick settlements

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has introduced a significant policy change aimed at improving traffic management by allowing the compounding of certain traffic offences at 50 percent of the challan amount.

Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a post on X (formally Twitter), “For convenience of the public and to encourage settlement of traffic fines, Delhi Government has decided to compound traffic offences at 50% of the challan amount under specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.”

The minister said that a proposal has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval.

Under the new policy, commuters must settle existing traffic challans within 90 days of the notification, while new challans must be paid within 30 days. Offences covered include driving without a valid license, dangerous driving, and operating uninsured vehicles, among others.

Additionally, the government has empowered Assistant Traffic Inspectors (ATIs) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), along with certain police officers, to compound traffic fines. This delegation aims to reduce the workload of the Transport Department while enhancing on-ground enforcement, particularly in bus lanes.

Gahlot emphasised that the rationalisation of fines and delegation of enforcement powers would ensure smoother public transportation and safer, more organized roads.

This reform aligns with the Delhi government’s broader efforts to streamline traffic regulation enforcement and enhance public safety. Empowering ATIs, present during operational hours in bus lanes, is expected to provide real-time enforcement, benefiting the city’s transport system and commuters.

According to reports, a large number of challans of both the traffic and transport departments were pending settlement. Earlier this year, the Delhi government’s transport department had informed the judiciary that more than 75 percent of the challans issued during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last year have not been paid.