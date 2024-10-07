Kerala: Heavy rain triggers flood-like conditions in Wayanad, echoes of recent landslides

Heavy rainfall in Wayanad, Kerala, on Monday created a flood-like situation, just months after the district experienced devastating landslides that resulted in over 200 fatalities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued yellow alerts for six districts in Kerala on Sunday, including Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, as the state continues to experience moderate rainfall.

The weather office also predicted thunderstorms, with light to moderate rainfall expected at rates of 5-15 mm per hour and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts. As of Sunday, Karapuzha in Wayanad recorded 21 mm of rainfall.

Additionally, the IMD issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in three Kerala districts: Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad, indicating potential rainfall amounts ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm over 24 hours.

The IMD's latest update forecasts heavy rain in isolated areas of these districts. Due to the expected downpours, the Wayanad district administration has warned residents in mudslide-prone areas to stay alert and take precautions.

In July, Wayanad experienced a series of deadly landslides caused by heavy rainfall, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives in the state. These landslides occurred in villages such as Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala, located in the Meppadi panchayat of Vythiri taluk.

Malayalam television channels broadcasted footage from CCTV cameras in some shops in Chooralmala, one of the areas devastated by the disaster, as reported by PTI. In one clip, floodwaters can be seen rushing into a shop, breaking down walls and carrying large boulders with them. Another video shows animals being swept away and landing inside the store.