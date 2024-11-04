Khalistanis attack Hindu devotees outside temples, Trudeau thanks Peel Police for action-- top 10 points to know

A protest by Khalistanis on Sunday turned violent near the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton as the devotees were reportedly attacked. After the clashes between Khalistanis and the devotees, police deployment was beefed up at the Hindu Sabha Temple.

Sharing a video of the attack, the non-profit Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) wrote on X: "Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by Khalistani terrorists. Kids, women and men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistani politician sympathisers."

Top 10 points to know