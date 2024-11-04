Khalistanis attack Hindu devotees outside temples, Trudeau thanks Peel Police for action-- top 10 points to know

A protest by Khalistanis on Sunday turned violent near the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton as the devotees were reportedly attacked. After the clashes between Khalistanis and the devotees, police deployment was beefed up at the Hindu Sabha Temple.
Sharing a video of the attack, the non-profit Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) wrote on X: "Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by Khalistani terrorists. Kids, women and men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistani politician sympathisers."
Top 10 points to know
- A group of devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir were targeted by Khalistani supporters on Sunday.
- As per the videos shared widely on X, a group of men wielding sticks were seen attacking the devotees outside the temple. A group of Khalistani supporters were holding a demonstration to commemorate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots before the attack on devotees, as per media reports.
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Monday condemned the attack on Hindu devotees and thanked the Peel Regional Police for "swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."
- Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah urged restraint and said those who engage in such violent activities will be pursued, arrested and charged.
- A similar incident happened at the Laksminarayan Mandir in Canada on Monday. Dr. Rao, a member of the Hindu Forum Canada, said that he was present at the temple premises when the incident took place.
- "The police are completely biased and they beat the shit out of three of our guys when those 3 did not cause any violence, it was Khalistanis that attacked them first. Sad state of affairs in Canada. It was sad to see innocent people getting beaten up brutally by the police right in front of my eyes," Dr Rao claimed.
- Canadian commentator Daniel Bordman wrote on X that the Royal Canadian Mount Police (RCMP) allegedly attacked Hindus at a temple in on Diwali Surrey BC.
- The officers started attacking the devotees to protect the Khalistanis who came to harass the temple goers on Diwali, as per Bordman.
- The series of incidents come amid strained ties between New Delhi and Ottawa since Canada repeatedly dismissed India's requests for stringent action against Khalistani extremists in Canada.
- In October this year, India withdrew its High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma after he was named as a 'person of interest' in the investigation into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder. India also expelled 6 Canadian diplomats, including acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler on October 14.