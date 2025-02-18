scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
KIIT student suicide row: Institute suspends 3 officials following misconduct allegations towards Nepali Students

Feedback

KIIT student suicide row: Institute suspends 3 officials following misconduct allegations towards Nepali Students

The institute expressed its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Third year BTech student committed suicide in KIIT hostel Third year BTech student committed suicide in KIIT hostel

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced the suspension of three officials, including two staff members from a hostel, in response to allegations of misconduct towards Nepali students. The decision comes amid ongoing protests linked to the tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Nepal.

The institute expressed its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students. The suspended officials are under investigation as the situation unfolds, with the administration urging a peaceful resolution to the student protests. 

KIIT has apologised for an incident that caused a disturbance at the institution on Monday. They announced the suspension of two security officials and the establishment of a control room to assist in the return of the Nepali students involved.

Published on: Feb 18, 2025, 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement