KIIT student suicide row: Institute suspends 3 officials following misconduct allegations towards Nepali Students

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced the suspension of three officials, including two staff members from a hostel, in response to allegations of misconduct towards Nepali students. The decision comes amid ongoing protests linked to the tragic death of a 20-year-old student from Nepal.

The institute expressed its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students. The suspended officials are under investigation as the situation unfolds, with the administration urging a peaceful resolution to the student protests.

KIIT has apologised for an incident that caused a disturbance at the institution on Monday. They announced the suspension of two security officials and the establishment of a control room to assist in the return of the Nepali students involved.