'Killing time watching reels and...': IITian stuck at MNC, says learning tasks now done by AI

A 2025 graduate from a Tier-1 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has described a lack of meaningful work and growing concerns about the role of artificial intelligence in entry-level software jobs.

Writing on Reddit, the user said, "I'm a 2025 grad ( tier 1 IIT ), currently working as an SDE at a massive MNC with a paycheck that looks great on paper. I came in really excited to dive into tech, but my expectations were brutally stabbed pretty much immediately."

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The post outlines a gap between expectations and day-to-day responsibilities in a large multinational company. The developer said they had initially been assigned to a GenAI project that was later discontinued, and then moved to another team with limited development work.

"I haven’t been given any serious work. Initially, I was put on a random GenAI project that ended up being scrapped. After speaking with my manager, I was moved to a standard maintenance-heavy team, only to realize there is almost zero actual development involved."

The account also points to concerns about team culture. "The team culture is draining. It’s mostly super senior folks who don't seem interested in anything beyond their own bubbles. Everyone does the bare minimum, and unfortunately, that habit is starting to rub off on me—and I hate it."

Describing a typical workday, the user wrote, "Reach the office, sit at my desk, check messages and emails, then just kill time watching reels or YouTube lectures until it’s time to head home. I am bored out of my mind."

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The post reflects anxieties among early-career engineers about job mobility. The user said s/he was considering a move to a startup but cited limited opportunities.

"I’ve been thinking about upskilling and jumping to a startup, but the market feels incredibly tight right now, especially with all the experienced folks from recent layoffs competing for the same roles."

The developer also raised concerns about how artificial intelligence is reshaping entry-level roles. "I've also started feeling like the role of a junior dev has fundamentally shifted because of AI. The small tasks that used to be "learning opportunities" for freshers are now being handled by AI in seconds. Is this the new reality?"

The post concluded with a request for peer experiences, asking, "For those of you in similar positions: How has your experience been as a junior/fresher at your company? What kind of work are you actually getting your hands on?"