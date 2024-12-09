Kiren Rijiju slams Congress over alleged Soros links, urges fight against ‘anti-India forces’

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the Congress to take “seriously” its alleged links with Hungarian-American businessman George Soros and fight unitedly against “anti-India forces.” Rijiju emphasised that the matter should not be viewed through a “political lens.”

“I want to tell Congress leaders and workers that even if their own leaders are found working with anti-India forces, they must speak out against them,” Rijiju said, addressing the media ahead of the Parliament session in Delhi. He further added that the government does not see this issue as mere party politics.

The BJP’s remarks come after it alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi holds a co-president position at the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), an organisation allegedly linked to the George Soros Foundation, which has advocated for Kashmir as an independent entity.

Reiterating its long-standing stance on Soros, the BJP has frequently labelled him as an “anti-national force.” In February, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Soros as “old, opinionated, and dangerous.”

The BJP also escalated its attack last week, with spokesperson Sambit Patra calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “traitor of the highest order.” Patra accused Gandhi, Soros, and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) of forming a “dangerous triangle” to destabilise India.

Rijiju concluded by mentioning that Parliament would hold Constitution-related discussions on December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha.